Unforgiving Lugazi Golf Course leaves Seniors in disbelief on first day of Open  

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | No one said that Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club was going to be easy on the opening day of the 2025 Johnnie Walker Seniors Uganda Golf Open at the par-71 course. Nonetheless, some of the scores that emerged from the first day of the Open beggared belief. They told the story of a torturous, energy-sapping day for many seniors, for both men and women.

A quick glance at the leaderboard makes it seem like there were prohibitive playing conditions in the sugarcane plantation-enwrapped course. But no, there was no such thing. The weather was brilliant for golf. The skies were clear. Which was a godsend, considering that this was the first ever Uganda Open round at the course formerly known as Mehta.

David Plenderleith’s twelve-over 83 has him at the top of the pile along with Rob Heppell. Both will believe that they can play better scores in Saturday’s final round. Heppell in particular showed tremendous powers of recovery. He was ten-over through five holes. But he played the remainder of the course two-over thanks to birdies on par-5 seventh and par-4 twelfth that neutered an ugly triple on the par-5 sixteenth.

Trailing Plenderleith and Heppell by a stroke is Michael Cleave with Tony Kisadha, John Muchiri and Zephania Dube all lurking with intent. Kisadha shot 85 while Muchiri and Dube returned cards with 86. Joseph Bagabo’s day started with a poor double-bogey on the first hole and while he stabilised thereafter, three straight doubles on 9, 10 and 11 mean he is seventh, five shots behind the leaders.

Holder Steven Katwiremu’s hopes of retaining his prize went up in flames after he boxed an 11 on the par-3 15th. He finished with 100 and is out of the reckoning for the holy grail. Uganda Seniors Golf Association chairman David Balaka also found the hills and valleys of Lugazi challenging as he holed out of the 18th green with 100.

In the women, holder Edrae Kagombe is favourite to retain her crown after topping the leaderboard with 94. But she faces competition from Catherine Pavie who shot a similar score. Rose Azuba is trailing by only two meaning that there is everything to play for in that race.

Besides Johnnie Walker who are the title sponsors, others involved are ABSA Bank, Aquafina, Isuzu, Mansour, MAC East Africa, Medisell Uganda Limited, MTN, NBS Sport, Uganda Tourism Board and Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.