UNEB, education ministry in talks over marking centers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB is holding talks with the Ministry of Education and Sports regarding schools that will host marking centers for the 2020 examinations.

Mike Nangosya Masikye, the Director Examination at UNEB, has revealed that part of the on-going discussion is looking at the possibility of the ministry to reschedule the school calendar or create a special term for the schools selected to host marking centers.

The proposal, according to Masikye, is based on the likely competition for space between marking and physical teaching-learning activities at the selected schools.

Masikye says that although schools selected to host the marking centers are spacious, this year presents a challenge given the fact that schools need more space, infrastructure and furniture for learners due to social distancing rules and other related standard operating procedures.

As part of its examination management plan for this year’s examination cycle, UNEB has increased the number of marking centers from 34 to 40. The centers are mostly located in Wakiso, Kampala, Luweero, and Mukono districts at the renowned traditional schools.

In normal times, there is no competition between the marking and teaching-learning activities because marking is done during the third term holidays giving the marking team enough space and a conducive environment free from any disturbances.

Apart from the suggested special term, Jennifer Kalule, the UNEB Spokesperson, also adds that the idea of having additional centers is also still a subject to discussion between the board and the ministry.

“There is a lot to discuss. Forty is the number of marking centers we want but the ministry is yet to approve our plan. There are issues to do with how students and examiners will co-exist in the same schools at the same time among other issues,” says Kalule.

Regarding approving more centers, Masikye insists that for the board to be able to mark and release examination results as scheduled, they need the planned space to be availed to them in time.

It’s not yet clear whether the ministry would allow the idea of a special term for such schools. However, sources from the ministry said it would be very difficult.

One of the officials who preferred anonymity because he is not allowed to speak for the ministry noted that the school calendar is already jam-packed making it so difficult for adjustments.

“With the staggered approach, and the limited time available to close the academic year, it will be difficult to create a special learning period for the marking centers. Maybe management will think of other viable options,” the source said.

Although UNEB seeks to increase the number of marking centers, they have not increased the number of examiners required for the activity given the fact that there was no increase in the number of registered candidates at all levels.

Normally the board invites at least 16,000 examiners out of which 5,700 examiners are for Primary Leaving Examinations. The said group of examiners are usually allocated between three weeks to one month for the activity.

