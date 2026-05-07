UCAA Director General calls for fair competition as Africa aviation regulators meet in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director General Fred Bamwesigye has called for stronger competition frameworks in Africa’s aviation sector, warning that liberalized airspace without proper regulation risks undermining fairness and consumer protection.

Opening a three-day continental workshop on competition regulations in air transport at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 6, Bamwesigye said the push for open skies under the Yamoussoukro Decision must be matched with enforceable rules to ensure a level playing field.

“Open skies must be matched with fair competition,” he said, noting that without robust frameworks, liberalization could lead to market distortions, unfair practices, and reduced consumer confidence.

The May 6–8 workshop has brought together aviation regulators, legal experts, and representatives from regional economic communities across Africa to strengthen capacity in drafting, revising, and implementing competition regulations in air transport.

It is organized by the African Civil Aviation Commission in partnership with the McGill Institute of Air and Space Law, with funding from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, as part of efforts to operationalize the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The initiative is anchored in the Yamoussoukro Decision, a continental framework aimed at liberalizing Africa’s air transport sector while ensuring fair and transparent market access, consumer protection, and prevention of anti- competitive practices.

Bamwesigye said aviation remains a critical driver of economic growth, trade, tourism, and regional integration, and is central to advancing broader continental goals such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and free movement of people and goods.

He noted that although Uganda is not yet a full member of SAATM, the country is making deliberate progress toward accession. These include enactment of a Competition Act in 2024, establishment of a Consumer Protection Unit within UCAA, and development of draft competition and consumer protection regulations aligned with continental standards.

Uganda has also implemented key liberalization measures such as multiple designation of airlines, unlimited frequencies, and granting of fifth freedom traffic rights on selected routes, steps aimed at improving connectivity and market access.

The Director General said ongoing consultations will culminate in a Cabinet memorandum to guide the country’s formal entry into SAATM.

Participants at the workshop are expected to examine global best practices from regions such as the European Union, ASEAN, and the United States, while working on practical drafting exercises to harmonize Africa’s competition rules.

The training seeks to address persistent challenges including limited technical capacity, fragmented institutional coordination, and weak enforcement of competition regulations across the continent.

Through technical sessions and collaborative exercises, delegates are expected to develop regulatory tools, align national frameworks with continental standards, and propose a roadmap for effective implementation of competition rules.

Bamwesigye commended the African Civil Aviation Commission and its partners for supporting regulatory capacity across the continent, urging countries that have signed onto SAATM to take decisive steps toward full implementation.

He said a well-regulated and competitive aviation market will be critical in unlocking Africa’s economic potential and ensuring sustainable growth in the sector.