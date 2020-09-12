UNDP supports Uganda’s development programs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has approved a new country programme for Uganda that will focus on promoting inclusive governance, inclusive and sustainable growth, sustainable management of natural resources and resilient development.

The new Country Programme Document (CPD) for Uganda was approved by the UNDP Executive Board chaired by its President, H.E. Walton Alfonso Webson, during its 7th meeting of the second regular session that convened in New York from August 31 to September 4, 2020.

The UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, presented the CPD to the Board, highlighting the key priorities it is premised on. She said that Uganda has made significant progress and with over 75% of population under the age of 35, the nation had a huge potential to grow.

She explained that the conducive climate and environment for sustainable tourism and agriculture are major enablers to stimulate growth, building on robust industrialisation and local economic development strategies that exist.

“Uganda’s CPD will power economic transformation that benefits all citizens,” Ms. Eziakonwa told the Board. “Building on these advantages, UNDP will focus on broader integrated transformational areas,” she added.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Adonia Ayebare, said the Government approves of the new UNDP programme for Uganda and pledged Government’s support during implementation.

“I am pleased to confirm that the new UNDP Country Programme for Uganda aligns to the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and responds to our development priorities,” Dr. Ayebare said.

“I would like to confirm the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Uganda to continue collaborating with UNDP during the implementation phase of the new Country Programme,” he added.

Dr. Ayebare said the CPD is aligned to the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Uganda that was due to be signed by His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni on September 9, 2020 and responds to Uganda’s development priorities.

He commended the longstanding partnership between the Government of Uganda and UNDP and acknowledged the support provided by UNDP to the development of the third National Development Plan.

On her part, the Africa Bureau Director Eziakonwa commended Uganda for being one of the countries that took quick and aggressive measures to respond to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

URN