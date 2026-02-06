Understanding your car’s true engine performance

OPINION | REBECCA NASSIWA | A car is more than just a means of transport. For many people, it is part of their daily life, whether it’s the morning commute, taking children to school, shopping trips, or the occasional drive out of town. How you maintain your car affects its performance, fuel use, and reliability.

At the heart of good motoring is a simple principle: engines work best when kept clean, well- lubricated, and properly fuelled. Modern engines are increasingly sophisticated and depend on high-quality oils and fuels to operate as intended. This is the thinking behind Vivo Energy Uganda’s ‘Unleash the Power’ initiative, which encourages drivers to pay closer attention to the choices they make when servicing and refuelling their cars.

Why engine oil matters

Engine oil does much more than just stop metal parts from rubbing together. It helps cool the engine, reduces wear, prevents rust, and keeps the inside of the engine clean. If you use poor- quality oil or don’t change it often enough, sludge can build up, your engine can lose efficiency, and repairs can get expensive.

Shell Helix Ultra, a fully synthetic engine oil, is produced using a process that converts natural gas into a highly pure base oil. This cleaner starting point allows the oil to flow more easily, reduces friction, and resists the formation of damaging deposits inside the engine. For the everyday driver, this translates into smoother running, improved fuel economy, and more consistent performance, particularly in the regular stop-start traffic jams in towns and the challenging road conditions upcountry.

It is no coincidence that Shell Helix Ultra is trusted and approved by leading global car manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan, Audi, Hyundai, Ford, Volvo, and Porsche, among others. These approvals reflect decades of research and innovation aimed at meeting the evolving demands of today’s engines.

The role of fuel quality

While engine oil protects what happens inside the engine, fuel determines how efficiently the engine produces power. Not all fuels are the same. Over time, impurities can leave deposits on fuel injectors and intake valves, affecting combustion and reducing responsiveness.

Shell V-Power is formulated to address this issue by helping to clean existing deposits and reduce the formation of new ones. With a higher-octane rating than standard fuels, it supports more controlled combustion, which can lead to smoother acceleration and better throttle response. For drivers, the difference is often felt rather than measured: a car that responds more readily and runs more smoothly, particularly under load.

Using high-quality oil during servicing and cleaner-burning fuel is a complementary approach. One protects engine components; the other supports efficient combustion. Together, they help the engine perform as intended.

This same approach underpins technologies developed in motorsport, where engines are pushed to their limits, and reliability is non-negotiable. While everyday driving bears little resemblance to a racetrack, the lessons learned at that level often filter down into products used by ordinary motorists.

In Uganda, where traffic congestion, variable fuel quality, and demanding road conditions are common, preventative maintenance is not a luxury. Breakdowns are expensive, disruptive, and often avoidable. Regular servicing with the right oil and careful fuel selection can reduce long- term costs and extend a vehicle’s usable life.

Ultimately, responsible motoring is about understanding that small, routine decisions add up. Choosing appropriate engine oil and fuel is not about chasing performance figures, but about preserving reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind.

A car that runs cleanly and smoothly is easier to live with and safer to drive. By paying attention to what goes into the engine, motorists give their vehicles the best chance to deliver dependable performance, day after day.

***

Rebecca Nassiwa is Brand Manager Lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda