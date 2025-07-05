Understanding Uganda’s biofuel blending

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has announced the commencement of biofuel blending in Uganda starting in August.

This move displays Uganda’s commitment to move with the globe regarding climate change prevention, mitigation and adaptation, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Biofuel blending is the mixing of biofuels with conventional fuels like gasoline or diesel to create a blended fuel.

The most common biofuels are ethanol (an alcoholic substance extracted from some plants like sugarcane) and biodiesel, which is made out of renewable sources, such as new and used vegetable oils and animal fats.

These, apart from being renewable, are also some of the cleanest forms of energy.

Therefore, by mixing them with the conventional petroleum products, it reduces the amount of gas emissions which have been replaced by the clean energy.

This practice is therefore vital for reducing reliance on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and improving fuel efficiency.

Biofuels can be blended at various content levels, with common examples being 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent gasoline (coded E10) and 20 percent biodiesel, 80 percent petroleum diesel (B20).

Ethanol

Mixing ethanol it petrol also increases octane and cuts down carbon monoxide and other smog-causing emissions.

In market lie the US, the most common blend of ethanol is E10 and is approved for use in most conventional gasoline (petrol)-powered vehicles up to E15 (15 percent ethanol), according to the US Department of Energy.

Most vehicles on the roads today are compliant with E10, putting the Ugandan motor industry in a quite safe zone.

Perhaps, as the Ugandan motorist increasingly goes for more less-consuming vehicles, it could enable higher contents of biofuels, leading to even cleaner and more sustainable energy as well as cut down on the cost of imports.

Some vehicles, called flexible fuel vehicles, are designed to run on E85 (a gasoline-ethanol blend containing 51 to 83 percent ethanol, “depending on geography and season”, an alternative fuel with much higher ethanol content than regular gasoline, the Department says.

Biodiesel

Biodiesel is also a cleaner form of energy compared to petroleum-based diesel fuel, and is considered nontoxic and biodegradable.

This is produced by combining alcohol with vegetable oil, animal fat, or recycled cooking fat.

The most common biodiesel blend is B20 (20 biodiesel and 80 percent petroleum diesel), but it can go as high as B100 or pure biodiesel.

The blending programme

According to Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s National Biofuels Blending Programme with start with E5, meaning the fuel will contain 5 percent ethanol and 95 percent petrol, “a major step in our energy transition”.

Nankabirwa says that the blending programme will reduce reliance on imported fuel, ensure cleaner energy, and create new markets for local farmers.

Uganda’s National Fuel Blending Programme is in line with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the Biofuels Act of 2020, as well as the Biofuels Regulations of 2022.

She told the media on Tuesday that ethanol used in the blend will be sourced locally, supporting farmers, processors, and agro-industrial growth, under the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda policy.

With time, she says the ethanol blend will increase from the initial E5 to E20 as the country builds production capacity and the market readiness grows.

The ministry has already licensed some companies, including Kakira Sugar, Hoima Sugar and Bukona Agro, with a combined capacity of 78.5M litres annually.

Four strategic blending centres will operate at Busia, Malaba, Mutukula, and Entebbe, processing at least 110 million litres of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) for ethanol blending.

On the cost, Nankabirwa said that blended fuel would remain affordable because of a tax exemption on denatured ethanol and a fair pricing mechanism.

To ensure quality products, the ministry says that it will work with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, which has already developed national quality standards for ethanol and blended fuel to ensure safety and prevent adulteration.

The fuel-grade ethanol will also be promoted as a clean cooking fuel for households, according to Nankabirwa.

She urged Oil Marketing Companies to fast-track their readiness and support the smooth rollout of biofuel blending across the country, giving them until December 2025 to fully transition.

“This is a call to action for industry, motorists, and all Ugandans to embrace homegrown, affordable, and sustainable energy,” the minister said.

URN