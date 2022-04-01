UN Security Council endorses reconfiguration of AU mission in Somalia

United Nations | Xinhua | The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution to endorse the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council’s decision to reconfigure the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

The resolution, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, authorizes, for an initial period of 12 months, the AU member states to take all necessary measures to reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, to support the capacity-building of the integrated Somali security and police forces, to conduct a phased handover of security responsibilities to Somalia, and to support peace and reconciliation efforts in the country.

It authorizes the AU member states to deploy up to 19,626 uniformed personnel, inclusive of a minimum of 1,040 police personnel, till the end of this year, and endorses the AU Peace and Security Council’s decision to draw down 2,000 personnel by this date.

It authorizes the AU member states, in the first three months of 2023, to deploy up to 17,626 uniformed personnel, inclusive of a minimum of 1,040 police personnel.

The resolution notes that a UN-AU joint proposal envisages further reductions to 14,626 uniformed personnel by September 2023, 10,626 by June 2024, and zero personnel by December 2024, and expresses the UN Security Council’s intention to authorize these reductions.

*****

Xinhua