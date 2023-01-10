UN chief welcomes Sudan’s launch of final phase of political transition

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the launch of the final phase in the political process toward restoring a civilian-led transition in Sudan, said his spokesman.

This step builds on the progress achieved on the signing of the Political Framework Agreement on Dec. 5, 2022, and marks another important step forward toward realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace and sustainable development, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The United Nations, through the Trilateral Mechanism comprised of the UN transition assistance mission in Sudan, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, remains committed to supporting the process and helping secure a final political agreement over the coming weeks, said the statement.

“To ensure a lasting settlement, the secretary-general underscores the importance of including the broadest array of Sudanese stakeholders, including women, youth, and civil society. He also urges key stakeholders which did not sign the Dec. 5 agreement to join the political process,” it said. “Finally, he stresses the importance of strong and coordinated international support to the political process under the framework of the Trilateral Mechanism.”