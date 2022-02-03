Thursday , February 3 2022
UN chief calls for restraint in Guinea-Bissau after failed coup

The Independent February 3, 2022 NEWS Leave a comment

UN chief Antonio Guterres

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for restraint in Guinea-Bissau after a failed coup in the African country, said his deputy spokesman on Wednesday.

“The secretary-general is continuing to closely follow the developments in Guinea-Bissau. He encourages all stakeholders, particularly defense and security forces, to exercise restraint and take all necessary measures to prevent any actions that could undermine peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman.

Guterres reiterated the need for all actors to respect the country’s democratic institutions, and called on the authorities to ensure that investigations into the attempted coup on Tuesday are carried out in full compliance with human rights standards, said Haq.

Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo announced late Tuesday that the coup had been thwarted and several civilians and soldiers had been arrested.

Xinhua

