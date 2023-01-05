UN chief appoints new commander of peacekeeping force in DR Congo

United Nations | Xinhua | United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Lieutenant General Otávio Rodrigues De Miranda Filho of Brazil as the new force commander of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Miranda Filho succeeds Lieutenant General Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa of Brazil, who will complete his assignment on Feb. 28, and is expected to take over in March, said a statement issued by Guterres’ press office.

Miranda Filho has several years of experience in command-and-control structures in the Brazilian Army, and has held other positions including head of international affairs in the Brazilian Defense Forces, the statement said.

He also has international experience, having served as military attaché of the Brazilian Embassy in China from 2014 to 2016, according to the statement.