Umukuka succumbed to Covid-19-Doctor

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The late Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Leader, Umukuka II Bob Kipiro Mushikori succumbed to Covid-19. This was revealed by the Health Minister and Mushikor’s doctor Dr Dominic Wabuloko.

Mushikori died at the beginning of this month at his home in senior quarters in Mbale City. Wabuloko had earlier said that Mushikor died of diabetes.

However on Friday during Mushikor’s Requiem Service at St. Andrew Cathedral Church in Mbale City, Dr Wabuloko told the mourners that the deceased succumbed to Covid-19.

This week, Mushikor’s burial rituals officially started but there was no public viewing of his body. On Thursday, the Inzu ya Masaaba cultural delegates held a special assembly to eulogize Mushikor.

According to Wobuloko, after Mushikori’s death, samples were sent to Tororo Hospital and returned positive. Before his death, Mushikor made public appearances at the handover ceremony of the former Islamic University in Uganda Rector and the election of the new Umukuka.

He told mourners that shortly after attending the two events, the cultural leader fell sick and his health deteriorated. Wabuloko added the primary contacts of Mushikor also tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the relatives who preferred anonymity castigated Wobuloko for keeping the cause of the Umukuka’s death a secret. He adds that all along since the demise of Mushikor, people have been mixing freely which could have exposed them to the virus.

URN