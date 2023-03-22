UMSC: Ramadhan to start tomorrow

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim’s holy month of Ramadhan will begin on Thursday, March 23, according to Dr. Ziyad Swalleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

Dr. Sheikh Lubanga also announced that Taraweeh prayers at the National Mosque and other mosques across the country will commence every evening at 08:30 pm.

Additionally, he stated that Islamic Seminars, known as Darasas, will be conducted at the national mosque every Sunday from 10:00 am throughout the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan which is a month-long observance of fasting for dawn to dusk is one of the five pillars of Islam. Ramadan is also a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth.

Despite being one of the 12 months in the Islamic calendar, the timing of Ramadhan varies each year due to the lunar calendar being shorter than the Gregorian calendar by approximately ten days.

Muslims around the world rely on the testimony of moon sighters to establish the beginning of Ramadhan and other months in the Islamic calendar. It is believed that for the crescent to be visible, it should set after the sun.

URN