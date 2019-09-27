Umeme tasked to improve service delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s largest electricity distributor, Umeme, has been tasked to improve service delivery, through swift and timely response to complaints, and meeting customer expectations.

The call was made by Prof Edward Rugumayo, the Chancellor Mountains of the Moon University during a meeting between electricity consumers and Umeme-Rwenzori region officials, held on Thursday in Fort Portal.

Rugumayo noted that Umeme is always slow to respond to complaints like transformer thefts and outages, which affects the consumers.

Rugumayo also noted that most of the thefts seem to be orchestrated by Umeme staff. He cited an example of thefts of transformers and transformer oil which he believes cannot be stolen by people who lack knowledge about the operations of transformers.

William Kaija, the Kyenjojo LCV chairman noted that Umeme’s operations are still unknown to his people. He asked the company to invest heavily in sensitization of the masses by using radios and other communication channels.

He also decried the fact that Kyenjojo is not among the areas where Umeme plans to extend power.

Kaija also noted that in Kyembogo Sub County, Umeme erected electricity poles but never returned to install power, despite residents providing free land for the power line.

Tom Mugarra, the Administrator Tooro Kingdom, argued that electricity is still expensive especially for small-scale business operators who are new in the business.

He asked Umeme to put in place an arrangement that can allow some business operators to get electricity connections at no cost when they are joining the market and pay the company in instalments as their businesses progress.

Isaac Katewanga, the Western Region Umeme Manager appreciated the feedback from the clients, saying that the company is committed to improving service delivery and will ensure the issues are addressed.

He also urged the public members to be very vigilant and report electricity thieves and those who vandalize the transformers to the police or nearby Umeme offices as a way of ensuring steady power supply.

*****

URN