UMEME disconnects Mbale market over Sh33 million power debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UMEME has disconnected Mbale Central Market over accumulated unpaid power bills of Shs 33million.The disconnection, which was carried out two weeks ago has left vendors counting losses.

The most affected areas include; those selling fresh fish, meat, salons, tertiary clothes, tailors, mobile phones repairs, bakery, restaurants among others.

However, our reporter visited the Market and found that Stebary bakery has been closed for two weeks over power blackout.

Our reporter also visited first and second floor of the Market dealing with business of tertiary clothes and found that the place was too dark and a few customers were using phone torches to select the clothes to buy.

Umeme billing documents which this reporter has seen, shows that Mbale Central Market had arrears of power bills from January to November amounting to 12,969,75 while in December 2018, the power bills were 20,256.259. The total amount that must be paid is 33, 226,018.

Ali Mugoya. who runs a butchery at the Market says he is counting losses and has so far lost 470,000 shillings. He pleads with Municipal council to pay the bills so that they get electricity back to continue with business normally.

Judith Akurut who operates a lock up of tertiary clothes says they have been rendered jobless due to lack of power. She notes that business is very low, customers are running to the shops on the streets and they are completely losing out market.

Proprietor Swalicom Mobile Phone Solution Mbale Central Market says the market has had no electricity power for the past two weeks.

The proprietor says they pay monthly rent to Mbale Municipal council but wonders what the money is used for.

He narrates that he used to get 100,000 shillings daily but currently he is getting less than 50,000.

Musa Swaibu, who runs a fish stall at Mbale Central Market says he was surprised to learn that there was no power at the market but nobody explained to him why there was power blackout.

He stated that they are now using Ice blocks for preserving fresh fish and when he sometimes delays to buy the Ice the fish goes bad.

Isaac Woniala, the Chairperson Finance and Administration Mbale Municipal Council who also doubles as a councilor representing Busamaga ward West blamed the accumulated power bill on traders whom he accused of not paying.

Woniala says the market executive does not know their roles. He stated that council had budgeted for 127 million per year but they only managed to collect 27 million which is little money.

James Kutosi, Public Relations Officer, Mbale Municipal council accuses Umeme for disconnecting power from the market without discussing with them.

Kutosi says Municipal council is a cooperate entity and Umeme would have given the council benefit of doubt because they would clear the power bills.

He calls upon Umeme to have a human face to their customers while providing services to the public. Kutosi cautions Umeme to style up while dealing with cooperate entities.

He expressed disappointment saying that Municipal Council is likely to change its services by using Solar.

Paul Ssempira, Manager Umeme Mbale declined to pick up his phone calls several times when contacted.

***

URN