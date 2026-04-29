URSB marks World Intellectual Property Day 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has joined the global community in marking World Intellectual Property Day 2026, with this year’s celebrations held under the theme “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate” at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre in Kololo.

The event brought together policymakers, innovators, students, broadcasters, and leaders from Uganda’s sports sector to highlight the growing importance of intellectual property (IP) in protecting talent, driving innovation, and unlocking economic value within sports.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Kedrace Turyagyenda said, “Government is steadily transitioning to a competence-based curriculum across all levels of education to foster practical, skills-based learning. This shift moves us away from purely theoretical knowledge and directly supports initiatives such as IP in schools, which nurture creativity and innovation from an early stage,” she noted.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Robert Kasande, commended URSB for strengthening Uganda’s innovation ecosystem. “A strong legal framework is essential for innovation, and through URSB, the Ministry is ensuring intellectual property systems effectively support Uganda’s economic growth,” he said.

Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho highlighted the importance of protecting and commercialising talent, especially in sports.