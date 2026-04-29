MTN Uganda opens Kabale innovation hub

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its MTN Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and Centenary Technology Services, has officially handed over a regional innovation hub to Kabale University, as part of efforts to expand digital skills and entrepreneurship among young Ugandans.

The facility, named the MTN Spark Hub, is the first under MTN’s expanded ACE Programme regional rollout.

The initiative will see Shs 4 billion invested over three years to establish four regional hubs and refurbish the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, Kampala.

Equipped with computers, high-speed LAN connectivity, CCTV systems, and flexible collaborative spaces, the Kabale hub is designed as a modern innovation environment rather than a traditional classroom.

Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, said the hub reflects Uganda’s broader Digital Transformation Roadmap.

Kabale University Vice Chancellor Prof Joy Kwesiga welcomed the facility, saying it bridges the gap between academic learning and practical innovation