UGX 25 billion chase hunger and poverty project launched in Lango

Lango, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Agricultural Research Organization- NARO with support from the European Union has launched a 25 Billion Shillings project to address poverty and malnutrition under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda -DINU.

The Chase Hunger and Poverty project will focus on promoting production for both crops and livestock .

Under the project, farmers will be encouraged to grow a variety of crops such as maize, soya beans, beans, cassava, sweet potatoes and sunflower among others.

For livestock, the project will focus on local poultry, dairy, rabbit rearing, beekeeping and fish production.

The project which will run for the next three years will be implemented by NARO together with eight partner institutions under the supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister.

They include Solidaridad Uganda country office, Sasakawa Global 2000, Association of Women in Agriculture and Environment, AGRENES Company Limited, PALM Corps limited, Muni and Lira University.

It will be implemented in the districts of Lira, Oyam, Kole and Alebtong in Lango sub-region and Pader, Nwoya, Gulu and Kitgum in Acholi sub-region.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Lira on Friday, Dr Yona Baguma, the NARO Deputy Director-General in charge of Research coordination, said that Northern Uganda was considered because it is still recovering from nearly two decades of insurgency.

Dr Laban Turyagyenda, the Director of Research at Ngetta ZARDI says that the institution has offered adequate space for partners to implement the project.

Joseph Obua, the Chairperson of the NARO Council says that with proper implementation and transparency in the project, there is hope that the project will address the poverty challenge in Northern Uganda.

Canon George Adoko, the Chief Administrative Officer for Alebtong District is optimistic that the project will supplement the District’s plans of eradicating.

DINU is a flagship programme of partnership with the Government of Uganda through which the European Union continues to support the consolidation of peace, stability and socio-economic development of Northern Uganda.

The programme focuses on three areas: Nutrition and Food Security, Road Infrastructure, and Good Governance.

It is a follow-up program to Karamoja Livelihood Program that ended in 2015.

URN