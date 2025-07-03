Uganda’s top golfers to compete in Hima Open at Toro Club

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2nd edition of the Hima Cement Golf Open at Toro Club is expected to be one of the most competitive Uganda Golf Union events outside Kampala this year.

With former Uganda Ladies Open champion Peace Kabasweka and Uganda team captain Joseph Cwiny-ai leading the action on their home course, golf fans can expect an all-around competitive tournament in Fort Portal from July 10 to 12.

Toro Golf Club captain Robert Mugabe said his club has a tradition of producing some of Uganda’s best golfers, and the tournament offers an opportunity to showcase the talent from the region. He said he expects over 100 golfers to compete this year.

Hima Cement brand manager Joan Kitawona hailed the theme of this year’s event—”Swinging for heritage and cementing bonds through golf and culture”—as one that is aligned with the company’s plans for the community in Toro and Fort Portal as a tourism city. She promised continued sponsorship into the third year.

Officials at the launch said that King Oyo has been invited to grace the golf tournament that precedes the September Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival, marking his 30th coronation anniversary.