Uganda’s mpox cases reach 4,342, death toll rises to 31

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed mpox cases in Uganda has reached 4,342, with 31 deaths reported since the outbreak was declared in the East African country eight months ago, the Ugandan Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

A total of 25 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, with the capital, Kampala, the epicenter of the virus, registering 12 cases, the ministry said in a national situation report issued here.

According to health authorities, the Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, has intensified preventive measures, including enhanced surveillance, case management, risk communication, community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to curb the virus’s spread.

In August, the WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, warning of its potential for further international transmission.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads through close contact and presents symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash and back pain. ■