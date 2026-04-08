Uganda’s Kiplangat set for Paris Marathon 2026

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat is among the high-profile athletes set to compete in the 2026 Paris Marathon scheduled for April 12.

Dominic Otuchet, president of Uganda Athletics, confirmed on Tuesday that Kiplangat will take part in the World Athletics event in Paris.

He said Kiplangat, the 2023 world marathon champion and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, remains a strong contender at the top level. “He is an experienced runner who keeps improving and we expect a lot from him,” Otuchet added.

Otuchet also noted that, in addition to Kiplangat’s participation in Paris, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei will compete in the London Marathon April 26.

Kiplangat, who also won at the World Mountain Running Championship as a teenager in 2017, said he is well prepared for the race in France.

“I know I am going to compete against some of the world’s best runners, but I am training well and I have managed to work on several aspects including endurance and improving on my times,” Kiplangat said.

He will face stiff competition from Kenya’s Hillary Kipkoech Kemboi, Ethiopia’s Kinde Atanaw Ayalew, Italy’s Yemaneberhan Chippa and Eritrean-born Norwegian Awet Nftalem Kibrab, all of whom are entered in the Paris Marathon. ■