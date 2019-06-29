Uganda’s Kateshumbwa is new head of World Customs Organisation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commissioner for Customs Dicksons Kateshumbwa has been elected Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council in Brussels. Kateshumbwa has been the WCO East and South African region Vice Chairman.

The Uganda Revenue Authority customs takes over from Uruguay’s Enrique Canon. “I thank the Global Customs fraternity for entrusting me to steer the agenda,” he said in a tweet soon after.

Directors General of the 183 WCO Member Customs administrations met as the WCO Council, the Organization’s supreme decision-making body, in Brussels, Belgium from 27 to 29 June 2019.

They take stock of what had been done since it last met and to map the road ahead for the next financial year. The Council adopted the new WCO Strategic Plan for 2019/2022 with its nine priority areas, namely coordinated border management, security and safety, the Revised Kyoto Convention, e-commerce, the Harmonized System, the Capacity Building Strategy, performance measurement, integrity, and digital Customs and data analysis.

Uganda raised its profile in the customs world last year, when it hosted Africa’s first World Customs Organization (WCO) Global Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Conference in Kampala.