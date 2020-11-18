Uganda’s EC to print presidential ballots in Abu Dhabi

Wednesday , November 18 2020
The Independent November 18, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has awarded contacts to companies in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and the UK to print ballot papers for next year’s elections. United Printing and Publishing in Abu Dhabi will print the Presidential and MPs ballots.

In a statement, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC boss said “the Electoral Commission has officially communicated to political parties and candidates participating in the 2021 elections, inviting them to nominate official agents for accreditation, to travel to the above countries and observer the printing, packing and delivery of theses critical electoral materials, at their own cost.”

