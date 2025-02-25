Uganda’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist Chesang confirmed for London Marathon

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Stella Chesang has been confirmed to take part in the TCS London Marathon 2025 slated for April 27.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), told Xinhua on Monday, “We have now confirmed both Jacob Kiplimo for the men’s and Chesang for the women’s category in the London Marathon. And we expect very good performances from them because they are very experienced runners.”

The 28-year-old Chesang who won gold in 10,000m in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia will face tough competition from defending champion Peres Jepchirchir and world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich, all from Kenya.

She will also face strong resistance against Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, a two-time Berlin Marathon champion, and Sifan Hassan, the Olympic marathon champion.

Chesang told Xinhua, “I am looking forward to the Marathon and I am preparing well enough because I know the competition will be tough.”

Besides winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Chesang also finished 10th in the World Cross Country Championship. She also represented Uganda at the 2016 Rio Olympics and holds national records for the 10,000 meters and half marathon. ■