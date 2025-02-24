Uganda’s BPO policy; the key to global reach

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s BPO industry stands for significant growth. Having established a dedicated policy framework, the country now has the opportunity to capitalize on its inherent advantages. By analysing the strategies of global BPO powerhouses, Uganda can identify the critical steps needed to bridge the gap and become a leading destination for outsourcing services.

The recently enacted BPO policy aims to create a conducive environment for investment, talent development, and infrastructure enhancement. However, the policy’s success hinges on its effective execution, a point emphasized by industry stakeholders and government officials alike.

While speaking at the launch of the BPO policy and publicity on Feb 20th at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance said that the BPO policy is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation.

“We envision Uganda as a leading BPO hub, but this vision can only be realized through diligent implementation and continuous improvement.”

Uganda’s BPO sector boasts several advantages. Its youthful and trainable workforce, coupled with widespread English proficiency, presents a compelling proposition for international clients.

The nation’s strategic location in East Africa and relatively stable political environment further strengthen its appeal. However, these strengths are counterbalanced by significant challenges.

Ambrose Ruyooka, Assistant Commissioner for Research and Development at the Ministry of ICT, emphasized the transformative potential of the recently approved BPO policy. He explained that it provides a strategic framework to expand the industry, generate employment, and encourage both public and private sector procurement from local BPO companies. “This policy marks a significant shift,” Ruyooka stated at the launch event.”

“We are now actively engaging government and public entities.”

He highlighted the policy’s foundation in evidence-based decision-making and its alignment with national strategic goals. Ruyooka also pointed to the global BPO market’s rapid growth, driven by cost-efficiency, skilled labour access, and technological advancements.

“Uganda’s strategic location and English-speaking workforce, both integrated into the policy, position us to capitalize on this growth, creating jobs, boosting efficiency, and generating revenue.”

Prof. William Bazeyo, Chairman of the BPO Council, Uganda, lauded the new policy as a transformative tool for the sector. He stressed its potential to generate jobs and fuel economic expansion.

“This policy provides a crucial strategic framework,” he stated, “regulating and promoting the BPO industry to create employment and drive growth.”

He noted that while Uganda’s BPO sector has existed for some time, it has lacked proper management and support. “We anticipate significant positive changes with this policy,” he asserted. Prof. Bazeyo also highlighted Uganda’s unique advantage: strong government support.

“Unlike many nations, Uganda’s government actively backs the BPO industry, giving us a competitive edge. This, combined with cost-effective operations, will enable businesses to thrive and expand.”

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) which is the acquisition of external services from third- party service providers to facilitate internal operations faces a lot of challenges like infrastructure and skills development.

The policy addresses these infrastructure concerns, but the pace of implementation is crucial. Delays in infrastructure development can deter potential investors and hinder the growth of existing BPO companies.

Another critical area is skills development. While Uganda has a large pool of graduates, many lack the specialized skills required by the BPO industry. Targeted training programs, aligned with industry needs, are essential to bridge this gap.

“We need to move beyond general IT skills and focus on specialized training,” emphasized Steven Kwesiga, Chairperson of the BPO Association.

“This includes training in data analytics, cybersecurity, software development, and customer relationship management. We also need to foster a culture of continuous learning to keep pace with evolving industry demands.”

The BPO policy outlines plans for skills development, but the actual rollout of these programs requires close collaboration between the government, training institutions, and the private sector.

Public-private partnerships are essential to ensure that training programs are relevant and effective.

Marketing and promotion are also important to positioning Uganda as a competitive BPO destination. While the country has inherent advantages, it needs to actively market these strengths to attract international clients.

“We need to tell our story to the world,” asserted Angella Kakumirizi, Manager of Helpware Africa.

“Uganda has a lot to offer, but many international companies are simply not aware of our capabilities. We need a concerted effort to market Uganda as a viable and attractive BPO destination. This includes participating in international BPO events, showcasing success stories, and highlighting the advantages of choosing Uganda.”

Helpware Africa, like other BPO companies operating in Uganda, has experienced both the opportunities and challenges of the sector.

“We have been able to attract international clients and provide meaningful employment opportunities,” Kakumirizi continued.

“However, we have also faced challenges related to internet connectivity, skills gaps, and the need for more effective marketing. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the continued growth of the sector.”

A comparative analysis with global BPO leaders highlights the significant ground that Uganda needs to cover. Countries like India and the Philippines have built robust BPO ecosystems over decades, with mature infrastructure, highly skilled workforces, and well-established marketing channels.

India, for example, has leveraged its vast talent pool, strong IT infrastructure, and government support to become a global BPO powerhouse. The Philippines has capitalized on its English proficiency, cultural affinity with Western markets, and focus on customer service to attract a significant share of the BPO market.

“The BPO policy provides a strong foundation, but its implementation is key,” emphasized Dr. Baryomunsi.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to address the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities. By focusing on infrastructure development, skills enhancement, and effective marketing, we can position Uganda as a leading BPO destination in Africa and beyond.”