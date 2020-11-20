Ugandans to be screened for heart attack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Healthy Heart Africa Programme supported by AstraZeneca will be in joint delivery with the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau. At least 10 Million Ugandans can now hope to be screened for heart related conditions following the launch of the Healthy Heart Africa Programme.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health speaking at the launch at Protea Hotel in Kampala noted “we are pleased to be entering this strong partnership with AstraZeneca. We are sure this will assist us in delivering the targets against Non Communicable Diseases.”

The programme is being supported by AstraZeneca, an international healthcare service provider.

Dr. Allan Mackenzie, Program Head, AstraZeneca says the model in Uganda will consider the country’s demographic population with more than half of the country’s population under the age of 18 years.

He says early screening and diagnosis of ailments such as hypertension can reduce the burden including death.

To be jointly delivered by the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau, effort will be aimed at slowing down the net effects of hypertension and diabetes on communities.

Dr. Tonny Tumwesigye, the executive director at the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau said this is a milestone in our effort to ensure a more healthy and productive population by screening millions of such non communicable diseases.