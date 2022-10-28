Ugandans dominate Pro Golf Open Day 2, rain set to change fortunes

💠 DAY 2 leaderboard

1⃣ R Chinhoi 🇿🇼 -5

2️⃣ K Bako 🇳🇬 -3

3️⃣ D Indiza 🇰🇪 -2

4⃣ R Rugumayo 🇺🇬 -1

💠 36 make cut, playing round 3 today

✳ Uganda 14 Pros + 1 Amateur

✳ Kenya 14

✳ Zimbabwe 4

✳ Rwanda 2

✳ Nigeria 1

▶ Click FOR LIVE UPDATES

Kigo, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY & LOUIS JADWONG | Ugandan professional golfers bounced back strongly on Day 2 of the Uganda Pro Open, with 15 players beating the cut to gun for the 30 cash-prize winning slots.

A record 14 Ugandan professionals, that includes Irene Nakalembe who is the first Lady to make the cut at the Open, plus amateur Ibra Bagalana, are playing the penulitmate round of the open.

While former champion Deo Akope failed to make the cut, the performance so far is an improvement on last year, when Uganda had 11, and 2 amateurs. Also swept away on Day 2 is defending champion Jastas Madoya from Kenya, who will look on as his title is claimed by a new champion.

Still leading the 17th Uganda Open Pro Golf Championships is Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi with 139 strokes (-5), but his lead is now being threatened by Nigerian Kamalu Bako, who charged with a tournament best 68, to get within 2 strokes of the day-one leader.

What the day ahead will turn out into is however now unknown as heavy rains pounded the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course Friday morning, ahead of tee off set for 9am (click to see draw).

A senior golfer remarked, ” The rain is not good for all players” as rain pounded the Lake Victoria regions of Entebbe and Kampala.

Another golf veteran thinks Kenyans will thrive. ” The rain is good for the Kenyans, they all know how to play in those conditions.”

It is the second time that this event returns to this championship course with the last winner of this tour at this picturesque facility being Zambian Madalisto Muthiya, who is a well established Pro on the South African Sunshine tour.

The last Ugandan winner of the Pro Open is Deo Akope in 2014.

The prize fund or Kitty for this tournament is sh97.5 million, with the overall winner walking away with 21 million shillings.

The pro event is part of the Absa sponsored East Africa Safari Tour and the first leg of 2022-2023 lucrative Pro tour.

The Uganda Open has grown in stature and is one of the Biggest event on the Safari Tour attracting Pro golfers from Southern Africa, Central Africa, West Africa.

✳ Prize money – top 10

1st – Shs 21,000,000/=

2nd – Shs 14,000,000/=

3rd – Shs 8,460,000/=

4th – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

5th – Shs 5,000,000/=

6th – Shs 4,170,000/=

7th – Shs. 3,570,000/=

8th – Shs. 3,130,000/=

9th – Shs. 2,278,000/=

10th – Shs. 2,500,000/=

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021- Jastas Madoya (Kenya)