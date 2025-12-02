Ugandan youth shine in inaugural Pachi Panda Challenge

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda’s young entrepreneurs are emerging as key players in climate and sustainability innovation, following the conclusion of the country’s first Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge, hosted by MTN Uganda in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The competition, launched in September 2025, aims to accelerate solutions addressing climate change, food security, water efficiency, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability. After a months-long process that included technical training, business development support, and expert mentorship, 12 finalists pitched their projects in Kampala on Thursday, with three ultimately selected as national winners.

The top prize, Shs 15 million, went to FarmGate Digital, an online platform connecting farmers and traders, developed by Ruth Kyobutungi. The KampalaBuzzline, a bee conservation and environmental awareness initiative led by Hannington Sserwanga, took Shs 10 million, while EcoDrop, a plastic recycling and value-recovery project created by Martin Kigozi, earned Shs 5 million.

The winners will receive funding, incubation support, and mentorship, and will represent Uganda at the Africa Pachi Panda Finals in South Africa, competing alongside innovators from Zambia, Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa.

“Uganda’s young innovators are not just imagining a sustainable future; they are building it,” said Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda CEO. She noted that the challenge aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which prioritises sustainability, digital innovation, and shared value.

Finalists underwent a week-long intensive coaching programme covering business modelling, prototyping, market validation, financial planning, and storytelling. Their pitches showcased a diversity of approaches—from regenerative agriculture and circular-waste systems to clean-energy technologies and conservation tools.

“The solutions we’ve seen—spanning air-quality management, renewable energy, and waste-to-value—are practical foundations for a resilient and sustainable future,” said Ivan Tumuhimbise, WWF Uganda Country Director.

First launched in Zambia in 2022, the Pachi Panda Challenge has since expanded to five African markets including Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa, creating a regional pipeline of youth-led innovations tackling the food–energy–water nexus.