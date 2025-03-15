Ugandan students depict sustainable future of Chinese-operated oil field in art contest

KIKUUBE, Uganda | Xinhua | On an escarpment overlooking the Chinese-operated oil field in Uganda’s western district of Kikuube, 30 students sat with paintbrushes and canvases, envisioning a future where nature, heritage, and modernization coexist.

Under the shade of trees shielding them from the blazing sun of the Great Rift Valley, students from 16 local secondary schools participated in the Kingfisher Community Youth Drawing Competition.

The annual event, organized on Wednesday by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda Limited and the Chinese embassy, encouraged youngsters to depict both what they saw — the Kingfisher Oil Field on the shores of Lake Albert — and their vision of the future inspired by the landscape.

Down in the valley, at the oil field operated by CNOOC, work was in full swing as Uganda prepared to extract its commercially viable oil deposits. Amid the towering oil rigs and heavy machinery, local residents carried on with their daily activities, such as fishing on Lake Albert, tending to cattle, and engaging in trade.

After hours of painting under the guidance of Chinese and Ugandan artists, 19-year-old Apronale Mulungi from St. James Secondary School in Hoima District emerged victorious in the competition under the theme of “A Beautiful Balance Between Heritage and Modernization.”

His artwork featured a lush green landscape interwoven with modern structures and traditional huts, as well as a woman in cultural attire carrying modern items that symbolized the coexistence of heritage and progress.

“I loved the theme because I value both nature and customs while embracing modernization,” said Mulungi upon receiving his trophy.

Paul Beihuel Aliker, a student at St. Andrews Kahaawa’s College in Hoima District and last year’s winner, finished as the runner-up, stressing the importance of balancing tradition and modernity.

“I depicted traditional life — farming, livestock, and classic huts — alongside the Kingfisher project,” Aliker said. “The theme of the competition reminds us to respect our origins as we move forward. We must ensure that both modernization and cultural heritage contribute positively to our environment.”

While launching the event, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong emphasized that economic progress should not come at the expense of cultural heritage and environmental sustainability.

“CNOOC, as one of the largest Chinese investors in Uganda, remains committed to environmental protection in its operations,” he said.

CNOOC has invested more than 4 billion U.S. dollars in Uganda’s oil sector over the past decade, making it the largest single Chinese investment in the country.

Economic transformation is already visible around the Kingfisher project. The fishing village of Buhuka, home to CNOOC’s main operations, is experiencing significant infrastructure improvements. Government services such as immigration and tax offices have been established to facilitate business and cross-border movement between Uganda and the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, CNOOC has also improved local living conditions by providing access to clean and safe water, addressing past challenges of water-borne diseases. In addition, thousands of students have benefited from CNOOC-funded scholarships, furthering their education and enhancing local human capital.

The view of advancing economic growth while prioritizing preservation resonated with Liu Xiangdong, president of CNOOC Uganda Limited.

“As the oil and gas industry drives modernization, it is crucial to safeguard our cultural identity, history, and environment,” Liu said. “This competition challenges young artists to depict how development and tradition can coexist, ensuring a future where innovation respects heritage.”

Ongoing investments in Uganda’s oil sector, along with initiatives like the drawing contest, are shaping a future where economic development, environmental protection, and cultural preservation go hand in hand.