Ugandan Marketers aim for boardroom influence with revamped CIM partnership and CEO breakfast

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Patricia Akankwatsa | The Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) is forging a stronger alliance with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and launching a series of initiatives aimed at elevating the role of marketers to strategic business leaders. This move seeks to redefine the perception of marketing, moving beyond campaign execution to encompass broader business leadership and influence.

At a recent event, UMS President Charity Winnie Kamusiime highlighted the renewed partnership with CIM, a global professional body that provides accreditation for marketing professionals.

“We are here to share in our vision where we empower marketers through education, accreditation, and global recognition,” she stated.

The partnership aims to strengthen the marketing profession in Uganda and open new opportunities for its members. A key focus is on redefining the marketing role, emphasizing its strategic importance beyond traditional campaign development.

To further this goal, UMS announced the upcoming CEO Breakfast, scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Serena Hotel. This event will bring together Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), senior marketing officers, CEOs, and business leaders from various industries.

“This event is more than just a marketing event. It’s going to help us transition from our functional roles into executive leadership,” Kamusiime explained.

The breakfast aims to equip marketers with the skills and mindset needed to ascend to leadership positions, including CEO and board roles.

Discussions will centre on driving business strategy at the highest level, fostering sustainable business growth, and providing networking opportunities with top executives.

“We are not just about branding. We are about business growth, and market expansion, and we are ready to do this together as we transform the economic landscape for Uganda, for the region, and beyond,” she emphasized.

The event will feature insights from industry leaders who have successfully navigated the challenges of business leadership.

“We are going to be getting insights from industry leaders who are not necessarily marketers, but those that have shown what it takes, those that have gone through the tides of marketing,” she said.

Adding to the momentum, UMS is also launching its first-ever e-magazine, a significant step in providing valuable resources and information to its members.

Representatives from CIM expressed their enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership.

“Our purpose has always been the same,” Maureen Wincott the Head of Learning Partnerships at CIM stated.

“We are the voice of the profession. We are looking to raise the profile of marketing.” James Delves the Head of PR and External Affairs at CIM added, “CIM is a global institution, and Africa is a very, very important market, and Uganda in particular.”

He highlighted CIM’s global professional marketing framework, which underpins its qualifications and training.

This partnership will build on the success of the initial collaboration, which has seen significant progress in aligning standards of marketing capability, accreditation, and education. Over the next three years, UMS and CIM will continue to work together to enhance access to knowledge, connections, and opportunities for professional marketers, while designing programs to support the development and mobility of the profession.

The renewed collaboration between UMS and CIM will focus on key areas to advance the marketing profession, including developing aligned pathways for professional marketers to obtain membership in both organizations and recognizing specific membership grades with evidence for entry onto agreed levels. Both organizations will prioritize cascading research and content to enhance awareness and reach across Uganda and the UK, while also undertaking joint research projects where feasible.

Additionally, UMS and CIM will continue to support events that drive unity and collaboration within the marketing community. UMS will maintain its recognition of the CIM Global Professional Marketing Framework (GPMF) as a global standard for marketing capability, featuring it on the UMS website, nominating a representative for future GPMF reviews, and encouraging members to actively engage with the GPMF capability index.