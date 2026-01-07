UGANDA: NAM condemns U.S. attack on Venezuela

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has protested against the U.S. attack on Venezuela, saying it is a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the norms of international law, according to a news release issued by the Ugandan government on Tuesday.

The NAM, a 121-member organization, made the remarks in a statement delivered by the Ugandan delegation, the current chair of the movement for the 2024-2027 period, at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela in New York on Monday.

The statement said the attack is “an act of war” against Venezuela that undermines regional and international peace and threatens the right to life of the Venezuelan people.

“The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement categorically condemns the act of aggression perpetrated by the United States of America against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, since the early hours of Jan. 3, 2026, which included armed attacks against civilian and military locations in the capital city of Caracas, as well as in various other cities of the Venezuelan territory,” read the statement.

The statement demanded an immediate cessation of all hostilities against Venezuela, as well as full respect for its sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and inalienable right to self-determination.

It added that the United States should be held accountable for what it described as ongoing acts of aggression. ■