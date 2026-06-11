Artist Jajja Kasozi Batuuka speaks out on Paul Kafeero DNA saga

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka Calls for Cultural Respect and Protection of the Dead Amid Paul Kafeero DNA Debate

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Ugandan cultural artist, traditional healer, and cultural leader Jajja Kasozi Batuuka has spoken out on the ongoing debate surrounding the remains of legendary Ugandan musician the late Paul Kafeero, urging the nation to protect the dignity of the dead and uphold cultural values.

He was reacting to a family dispute concerning the legacy, property, and inheritance left behind by the late music icon, which led to calls for DNA testing to establish questions of family identity and lineage.

On the decision to exhume the remains of the late Paul Kafeero, who passed away 19 years ago, Jajja Kasozi Batuuka expressed concern that disturbing the resting place of a person who has departed raises important cultural and ethical questions.

He said that while families have the right to seek solutions to disagreements, the process must also consider the respect and peace owed to the dead.

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka appealed to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as well as cultural leaders and other authorities, to intervene in such matters and encourage approaches that protect the honour of deceased persons.

“DNA and questions of belonging should be handled when people are still alive. The dead should be allowed to rest because they have already completed their journey,” he said.

The cultural leader further explained that African societies, including Buganda, have traditional ways through which families historically addressed issues of lineage, identity, and belonging. He believes these cultural systems should be given recognition and considered alongside modern methods.

According to him, culture has always provided guidance for resolving family disputes while maintaining respect, unity, and harmony within communities.

“Our ancestors had ways of handling sensitive family matters. We should not forget the wisdom that has guided our communities for generations,” he noted.

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka emphasized that the remains of respected individuals represent more than a person’s physical body; they also carry memories, history, and the legacy left behind for society.

He warned that actions involving the remains of national figures should be approached carefully because they affect not only families but also the cultural emotions of the wider public.

Who is Jajja Batuuka?

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka, born Tonney Kasozi, is a Ugandan cultural figure known for blending music, traditional knowledge, and community leadership to promote African heritage. As an artist, songwriter, traditional healer, entrepreneur, and cultural advocate, he has dedicated his work to preserving Uganda’s traditions and passing cultural wisdom to younger generations.

His music carries messages rooted in traditional Ugandan rhythms, indigenous storytelling, spirituality, morality, and social responsibility. Through songs such as Ensi Yaba Jajja, Tujjakwejussa, Byodobba, and other cultural works, Jajja Kasozi Batuuka uses his voice to educate society and promote African identity.

Beyond music, Jajja Kasozi Batuuka continues to play a role as a cultural ambassador through community engagement, traditional activities, and advocacy for African heritage. His work reflects his belief that culture remains an important foundation for society.

As Uganda continues to balance modern scientific approaches with traditional values, his message highlights the importance of finding solutions that respect both truth and cultural dignity.

Jajja Kasozi Batuuka’s call serves as a reminder that in seeking answers to today’s challenges, society must also honour the people who shaped its history and protect the legacy they left behind.