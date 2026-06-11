Calls of ‘Set Anita Among Free’ start one month after security raids

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Nearly a month after dramatic security raids on the homes and businesses linked to former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, pressure is mounting on the government and security agencies to publicly explain the allegations that triggered the operation and her subsequent incommunicado detention from public life.

Since the coordinated searches by the Uganda Police Force and the Special Forces Command (SFC), Among has not appeared in public, while security agencies have remained largely silent on the progress of the investigations or the specific offences, she is alleged to have committed.

The prolonged silence has fueled speculation that the investigations may be politically motivated rather than part of a genuine anti-corruption campaign. Among the latest voices questioning the government’s conduct is Benson Ekuwe, Executive Director of Public Affairs Centre Uganda, who argues that the manner in which the case was handled suggests political persecution rather than a lawful investigation.

Citing the biblical account of the woman accused of adultery in John 8:3-9, Ekuwe says those pursuing Among’s case were driven by motives beyond fighting corruption. “It is not about court or prosecution,” Ekuwe said. “They had other intentions, including politically frustrating Anita Among by stopping her from taking part in the Speakership race, which they knew she would win.”

He questioned why investigators appeared to have singled out Among while leaving out technical officers responsible for Parliament’s financial management. “They cannot produce any report against her because she is not an accounting officer,” he said. “Where are the technical people in these corruption allegations- the Clerk to Parliament, Director of Finance, and other accounting officers?”

Ekuwe further argued that allegations of money laundering appear to have weakened after security agencies reportedly failed to recover cash or incriminating evidence during the searches. “The money laundering narrative fell flat,” he said. “It is boiling into something else- a political settlement. The whole show was meant to settle political scores.”

According to Ekuwe, if the President was serious about tackling abuse of office, attention should also be directed toward what he described as political conduct by CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who holds an office expected to remain politically neutral. “We have seen other army officers in the past being incarcerated for making political statements,” he argued. “Gen. Henry Tumukunde was put under house arrest, and Gen. David Sejusa also faced prolonged difficulties. Why the be a different standard now?”

The criticism comes amid growing questions over the legal basis of the investigations. During the Uganda Police Force’s weekly media briefing on Monday, police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke said he had “no useful information to add” when asked about the status of the investigations against the former Speaker.

Neither the Directorate of Criminal Investigations nor other security agencies involved in the operation have publicly disclosed the offences under investigation or indicated whether criminal charges are being prepared. Although media reports have suggested that the Inspectorate of Government has been examining allegations of illicit enrichment, corruption, abuse of office, and possible breaches of the Leadership Code, no official findings have been released, and no charges have been filed in court.

The absence of official communication has attracted criticism from political actors across the spectrum. Alliance for National Transformation National Coordinator Alice Alaso Asianut recently argued that the developments surrounding Among appear more consistent with an internal political power struggle than a genuine anti-corruption drive. She challenged the state to formally prosecute the former Speaker if sufficient evidence exists.

Patriotic Front for Freedom Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija similarly questioned why such a high-profile investigation has remained shrouded in secrecy for nearly a month without any public explanation of the alleged offences.

Although Caleb Alaka, the lawyer seen representing Among in the recent security raids, promised an interview on the status of the former speaker on Monday, he declined to comment when contacted later on Tuesday.