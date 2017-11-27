Ugandan excels in corporate consultancy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amos Bagumire, a Ugandan corporate consultant, has been recognized by CEO Global for his exceptional performance in a filtering process overseen by KPMG, the international financial services firm.

Bagumire, the managing director of ABS Consulting Group was announced continental winner of the CEO Global Titan Awards 2017 in the small and medium enterprises (SME) category.

“I have learnt that once you promote high levels on integrity by making people live certain values, performance objectives are met more easily,” Bagumire said during the award ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.

Annelize Wepener, the Chief Executive, of CEO Global said there are tremendously inspirational stories at the core of each winner’s professional and personal life story.

“I am really very privileged to interact with these individuals. They deserve the admiration and respect they are afforded, particularly Lifetime Achievers who have often been absolute pioneers in their field,” she said.