Ugandan coffee makes history at London auction with record prices

UK, London | URN | Ugandan specialty coffee has reached a historic milestone after a coffee auction in London recorded, for the first time, an average price of USD 24.32 (about 90,000 Shillings) per kilogram.

The auction, organised by specialty coffee producer Mountain Harvest in partnership with auction house M-Cultivo, attracted more than 1,000 bids from buyers around the world, highlighting growing global demand for Uganda’s premium coffee.

The standout lot was a Natural Geisha coffee from Rwenzori Estate Farm in western Uganda, which fetched a record USD 350.02 per kilogram, the highest price ever paid for Ugandan coffee at auction.

Overall, the auction achieved a weighted average price of USD 24.32 per kilogram, marking a breakthrough for Uganda’s specialty coffee sector. Kenneth Barigye of Mountain Harvest said the results signal a new chapter for coffee producers.

“For decades, the coffee industry has largely asked producers to fit within a price determined elsewhere,” Barigye said. “The results of this auction point to a different future, where value is created and recognised at origin.”

He described the record top bid, the average auction price and the more than 1,000 bids as evidence that innovation, quality, transparency and producer-led initiatives can transform how Ugandan coffee is valued. “This is more than a successful auction,” he said. “It is proof that the paradigm has shifted and that when producers are empowered to innovate, the entire coffee industry benefits.”

The winning bidder for the top lot, CHG of China, said it was honoured to be part of what it described as a historic moment for Ugandan coffee, while David Paparelli of M-Cultivo said the auction had helped change perceptions of Ugandan coffee.

“Auctions can change the market’s perspective of the potential and value of coffee from origins like Uganda,” he said. “What is surprising is that it took this long to reach this price. Uganda has all the potential to produce exceptional Arabica coffee, and Mountain Harvest proved that.”

The auction, dubbed The Paradigm Shift, followed Mountain Harvest’s first-place victory at the 2025 African Taste of Harvest competition.

Although the win generated significant international interest, the company said conventional pricing methods were failing to reflect the true value of Uganda’s specialty coffee, which accounts for only about 15 per cent of the country’s coffee production.

By using an auction model, buyers were able to discover a different side of Ugandan coffee, rewarding exceptional quality with premium prices. Founded in 2017, Mountain Harvest set out to improve Uganda’s coffee value chain by investing in quality, farmer support, processing, logistics and market access.

The company says its model combines local leadership with technical expertise and international partnerships to produce high-quality coffee while improving farmers’ livelihoods.

M-Cultivo was established to connect specialty coffee producers with buyers worldwide through technology. The company supports producers through online auctions, financing, quality management and digital marketing platforms.