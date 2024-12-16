Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger wins big at Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Waragi’s latest innovation Lemon and Ginger has scooped another accolade at the recently concluded Uganda Marketers Excellence Awards (UMEAs) under the theme, promoting sustainable marketing.

The awards held at Kampala Serena Hotel recognized the launch of Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger as the PR and marketing campaign of the year, adding to a vast collection of awards the execution has garnered for the brand this year.

Hosted by the Uganda Marketers Society, the edition dubbed the marketers biggest night pooled together top players within the marketing and communication industry to celebrate impactful marketing campaigns within the industry.

Speaking at the Awards Gala, Hillary Baguma expressed his gratitude towards the different teams for their remarkable contribution towards a successful campaign.

“This milestone is a reflection of the power of collaboration and as Uganda’s heritage brand, we reaffirm our commitment towards binding different players within the creative industry showcased by the monumental launch of Lemon and Ginger.

The launch campaign was also recognised at the annual Silverbacks Awards, winning two design category awards, bronze and gold for the Integrated Campaign and Multi-media category.

The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) are held annually to recognise extraordinary brand marketing campaigns within Uganda.