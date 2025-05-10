Uganda Waragi adds flavor to Anne Kansiime 10-year Grill



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Sheraton Gardens on Friday hosted a night of laughter, wit and unapologetic roasting with the Comedy Grill toasting 10 years of Anne Kansiime. The evening started with an air of excitement and a warm red-carpet welcome as guests were tastefully snapped and then handed a signature Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger cocktail that paired perfectly with the roasts to follow.

Before the main Grill, comedian Daniel Omara set the tone with a short but sizzling stand-up set, teasing the crowd with sample roasts in the style of what was to come. The official proceedings kicked off with lively introductions by the dynamic MC duo of Tuwangye Richard and Deedan Muyiira, who introduced the stellar lineup of “Grill Chefs.

The roasters featured a blend of familiar faces and fresh comedic voices, including Salvador, Madrat and Chico, Nana Kagga, GNL Zamba, Gaetano Kaggwa, Dr. Miria Matembe, Prim Asiimwe and Skylanta, who each delivered a unique set that showcased the breadth and depth of Ugandan talent.

Speaking at the show, Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries said, “Seeing such incredible talent come together was truly special. As Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, we’re proud to have sparked this unforgettable night of fun in a way that authentically reflects who we are as Ugandans.”

Anne Kansiime made a grand entrance in a flowery pink gown, embracing the playful humiliation with grace and humor as she took her seat for the grill to fully commence. The first Grill chef to step up was seasoned hip-hop veteran GNL Zamba, who landed playful jabs at his fellow chefs and Kansiime. The night got more and more heated up with each next set as followed as claps and clapbacks flew across the stage and left the audience in stitches.

When Kansiime finally took the mic, she was clearly taking it all in good nature and between laughs remarked that, “You have let me make a fool of myself and now my heart is full.”

She then dished out a few shots and heartfelt words of gratitude to the guests, grillers, sponsors and all who have seen her through her 10-year journey that led to this remarkable night. As the show came to a close, the atmosphere left revellers with what felt like a first taste of a flavorful addition to the comedic offerings on Uganda’s entertainment scene.