Uganda vs Senegal: Byekwaso, Diallo optimistic ahead of CHAN quarterfinal clash

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda head coach Morley Byekwaso has expressed delight at meeting defending champion Senegal in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Uganda ended its long-standing CHAN drought on Monday by qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time after six previous attempts.

Byekwaso told Xinhua that reaching this stage was a major milestone, and that facing Senegal was ideal as the team already knows what to expect.

“Yes, we believed we could do it, and finally, we are here. When we lost our first game at the start of the tournament against Algeria, it was hurtful, but we kept believing and pushing, and here we are now in the quarters,” said Byekwaso.

The coach added that the Senegal clash comes at the right moment, with Uganda having already faced them two weeks ago during the CECAFA 3-Nations preparatory tournament in Tanzania.

“We beat Senegal 1-0 in the preparatory match, and now we shall face them in the quarters on Saturday. It is always good to face the best if a team is to win the trophy,” he added.

Byekwaso also pointed out that their opening 3-0 defeat to Algeria served as a turning point, motivating the players to adjust their mindset and increase their efforts. Uganda bounced back strongly, defeating Guinea 3-0 and Niger 2-0, before playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against South Africa in their final Group C match.

Besides Uganda, all other co-hosts of the CHAN tournament have qualified for the quarterfinals. Kenya will take on Madagascar in Nairobi, while Tanzania faces Morocco in Friday’s opening quarterfinal ties. The third quarterfinal will pit Sudan against Algeria.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 26, followed by the third-place playoff on August 29 and the final on August 30 in Nairobi.

The winner of the 2024 CHAN tournament will walk away with 3.5 million U.S. dollars, while the runner-up will earn 1.2 million. The third and fourth placed teams will receive 700,000 and 600,000 dollars, respectively.

Senegal coach upbeat ahead of CHAN quarterfinal clash with Uganda

Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo has sounded a warning to Uganda ahead of their quarterfinal encounter at the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) slated for Saturday.

Senegal advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group D, while Uganda topped Group C.

Diallo said his side is determined to show its quality as the defending champion. “We played three matches in the group stage and have only conceded one goal, which shows high defensive discipline,” he explained.

“Uganda beat us in the CECAFA 3 Nations preparatory tournament held in Tanzania before CHAN, and we know what to expect against them. They should expect a very strong Senegal side at the quarterfinal stage because we know what to do,” said the coach.

Diallo stressed that the group stage objective had been achieved and said his team is fully focused on the next challenge.

“The next match is now against Uganda, and we shall be very ready for playing against a home team that has many fans,” he added.

Diallo admitted the absence of defender Mbaye Yaya Ly, who is suspended after being sent off in the last group match against Sudan, would be felt. “We will miss him because he was playing a very important role. But we have other players who will fill the gap.”

Besides Uganda, all other co-hosts of the CHAN tournament have qualified for the quarterfinals. The CHAN quarterfinals kick off on Friday, Kenya will take on Madagascar in Nairobi, while Tanzania faces Morocco in Friday’s opening quarterfinal ties in Dar es Salaam. The third quarterfinal will pit Sudan against Algeria.

Uganda and Senegal will clash at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, while Sudan faces Algeria in Zanzibar.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 26, followed by the third-place playoff on August 29 and the final on August 30 in Nairobi.

The CHAN tournament is contested only by players who play in their respective domestic leagues.

The winner of the 2024 CHAN tournament will walk away with 3.5 million U.S. dollars, while the runner-up will earn 1.2 million. The third and fourth placed teams will receive 700,000 and 600,000 dollars, respectively. ■