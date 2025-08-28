Denis Onyango recalled for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has announced its senior national team squad ahead of two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier matches against Mozambique and Somalia.

After bowing out at the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing CAF African Nations Championship, the Cranes have quickly shifted their focus to the World Cup campaign.

Head coach Paul Put named a 28-man squad on Wednesday, recalling experienced goalkeeper Denis Masinde Onyango, who has come out of retirement.

Onyango, who plays for South African Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns, retired from international football in April 2021 after Uganda failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He will join the team as they prepare to face Mozambique on September 5 and Somalia three days later at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda, which has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, currently sits fourth in Group G with nine points. Algeria leads with 15 points, followed by Mozambique and Botswana.

Put has also recalled another South Africa-based goalkeeper, Salim Jamal Omar Magoola, who has been out since 2023. Vietnam-based forward Joseph Mpande and Travis Mutyaba, who recently joined Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, are also included.

Notably, team captain Khalid Aucho, who recently transferred from Tanzania’s Young Africans SC to Singida Black Stars FC, has not been called up.

Following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola Omar (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Alionzi Nafian (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Joel Mutakubwa (Bidco FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland), Herbert Bockhorn (FC Maydeburg, Germany), Elio Caprodossi (FC Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda), Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion FC, England), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Jordan Obita (Hibernian SC), Kayondo Aziizi (FC Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Achayi Herbert (KCCA FC), Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Ronald Ssekiganda (APR FC), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC, Kuwait), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC), Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (APR FC, Rwanda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Mpande (PVF Cand FC, Vietnam), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, Macedonia), Regan Mpande (SC Villa, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC), John Paul Dembe (AL Hackens, Sweden), Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa, Uganda), Ikpeazu Uchechukwu (St. Johnstone FC, Scotland).