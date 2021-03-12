Uganda to host U-20 women’s challenge cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will host the 2021 Women’s Challenge Cup for U-20s.

The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting for members of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) held at the Alba Maxima Room at the Sofitel Hotel in Rabat, Morocco.

CECAFA members decided to meet in Morocco ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Assembly which takes place today. Auka Gacheo, the CECAFA Executive Director confirmed to URN that Uganda will host the U-20 Women’s Championship.

The meeting resolved that all Club and Senior competitions will be staged between June and August when the Leagues are on a break. The Age grade competitions will be staged during School breaks,” explained Gacheo.

The CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge Cup will be hosted by Djibouti, while Tanzania stage the CECAFA Kagame Club Championship. The members also decided that the Men’s Senior Challenge Cup to take place in Ethiopia will be an U-23 competition along the Olympics model. Since CAF has introduced the Women’s Champions League for Clubs this year, Kenya has accepted to host the CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal competition.

Gacheo said Somalia indicated they will not participate in the Women’s Champions League tournament, while all other members apart from Rwanda and Eritrea who did not attend the meeting confirmed their participation.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Tanzania led by the CECAFA President Wallace Karia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopian and Burundi. Zanzibar also did not attend the meeting after Acting President of the Federation Omar Ahmed Awadh arrived after later.

