Uganda to extend visas for foreign nationals stranded by Iran conflict

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Internal Affairs will extend visas for foreign nationals who are stranded in the country due to the ongoing war in Iran, which has grounded flights in several Middle Eastern countries.

Speaking to journalists at the government-owned media center, Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson for Internal Affairs, said that foreign nationals currently in the country with expired visas should visit the migration office to extend their visas.

He also advised Ugandans and other travelers who had been cleared for departure to Middle Eastern countries to report to the Immigration Office to cancel their departure records, especially passengers who had boarded a Fly Dubai flight that was not allowed to land in Dubai and later returned to Entebbe.

Mundeyi explained that failure to cancel the records could affect their travel information during future trips. He noted that the records would continue to show that the travelers left the country but never reached their destination, which could interfere with subsequent travel.

According to Mundeyi, between 3,000 and 4,000 people have been affected. This situation could lead to significant financial losses for the government, as many people request passports and other documents daily, contributing to government revenue.

He also urged labor export companies to halt sending workers to the Middle East until the situation stabilizes.

Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, told Uganda Radio Network that only flights to the Middle East have been affected, while those operating to other parts of the world, such as Africa and Europe, continue to operate normally.

He added that some airlines operating in the Middle East are expected to resume operations in phases. For instance, Air Arabia successfully operated a flight to Sharjah today, and other airlines are expected to resume soon.

****

URN