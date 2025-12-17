Uganda shines at 15th EAC Games

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The 15th East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games held in Kampala, ended on high note for Uganda, with the country’s Parliamentarians scooping top accolades in football, netball and basketball (men and women).

At a colorful closing ceremony held at the Parliament grounds, Uganda’s legislators celebrated their dominance in football, having beaten their counterparts from the Parliament of Burundi and Kenya Senate.

The 15th EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games were held at different venues in Kampala, under the theme: Advancing Integration through EAC Parliamentary Sports, 6 – 16 December 2025.

Katikamu County North MP Denes Sekabira and Kibanda North County MP Linos Ngompek received the football golden boot and golden glove awards respectively. Kenya came in second place, followed by Burundi.

Uganda also emerged champions in the women’s basketball competition, with Amuria District Woman Representative Susan Amero scooping the award for most valuable player (MVP). She was also awarded along with Namisindwa Woman Representative Sarah Kayagi, for their contribution to the Uganda Parliamentary Sports Club over the 15 years of the EAC games.

Independent MPs Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central Division) and Hon. Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County) also received awards for their leadership in the Uganda Parliamentary Sports Club.

In the men’s basketball, Uganda topped the rankings followed by Kenya in second place, with Usuk County MP Hon. Bosco Okiror awarded as the most valuable player (MVP).

Hon. Kayagi led the women’s netball team to victory in the games, coming first ahead of Kenya and Burundi. She was also awarded as the top scorer, having scored 78 game points in the matches played during this year’s games.

In volleyball, the women’s team came on top of Kenya and Rwanda, with Hellen Nakimuli (NUP, Kalangala District) scooping the most valuable player (MVP) award. In the men’s category however, Kenya dominated the season, with Rwanda in second place and team Uganda coming third.

Hon. Sylvia Nayebale (Gomba district) scooped the best golfer award as Uganda emerged as the overall women’s golf champions. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa also scooped an award in the men’s golf, while the best player accolade was awarded to EALA MP, James Kanini Kega.

The darts competitions saw Uganda take top position in the women’s category with PWD Representative Hon. Laura Kanushu scooping gold, whereas Uganda came second in the men’s category with Nakawa Division East MP Hon. Ronald Balimwezo scooping silver, behind Kenya.

In the tug of war contest, Uganda came second after Kenya in the men and women’s categories, whereas South Sudan came third in the women’s category.

Uganda contested tightly against Kenya and Rwanda in the women and men’s athletics heats, however, it scooped gold and silver in the races for 200 metres, 400 metres and 1500 metres, as well as the relay races for 4×100 metres and 4×400 metres. Hon. Agnes Taaka, Hon. Christine Akello, Hon. Bernard Odoi and Hon. Julius Acon shone for Uganda.

Tayebwa commended the participants in the games and appreciated the Bureau of Speakers for choosing Uganda to host this year’s edition.

“We look forward to hosting you more, in Uganda. I hope we did our level best to accommodate you all. If there is anything that did not go right, we shall do better next time,” Tayebwa said.

He also appreciated Uganda’s mascot, Abdallah Byaruhanga, for his cheerleading role at all EAC 2025 sports events, and offered him a ticket to Morocco to extend his cheering prowess at the tournament that commences on Sunday, 21 December, 2025.

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Rt Joseph Ntakirutimana lauded Uganda’s preparations for the games, which he said has set a new standard for future tournaments.

The Speaker of the Kenya Senate, Rt Amason Jeffah Kingi, commended Uganda for successfully hosting the EAC games, and emphasised the role of the legislature in the integration process.

“We must not lose focus on the purpose of creating the EAC. Our Parliaments must demand accountability from the Executive. We have moved quickly on two protocols except the monetary protocol for a single currency which needs to be followed up,” Kingi said.

The Vice President of the Burundi Senate, Hon. Clotilde Kampimbare noted that the games have contributed to improved regional cooperation among participating countries, adding that opportunities that support strengthening of EAC ties should be promoted.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Sports Club, called on the Joint Planning Committee (JPC) of the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary games, to set up a separate tournament for staff of the legislatures to participate in.

“We need to rethink the decision that was taken by the Bureau of Speakers. The staff always train with us (MPs) and give us company. It is only fair that we find a way of recognising their contribution,” Basalirwa said.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda