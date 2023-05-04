Uganda Seniors Golf Association launches Central Region Open

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Uganda Seniors Golf Association has today launched the Central Region’s Uganda Seniors Open. The event for Senior Men and Lady golfers playing in the age categories of 55-64, 65-69, 70+, tees off on May 6 at Kitante par 72 course.

“We are glad to launch the Seniors Open due this weekend with our various sponsors,” Charles Katarikawe, the Chairman of the USGA said.

The Seniors Open, that will also be played in the west, east and north of the country, is part of efforts by the seniors golf association to spread and promote the game across Uganda.

“We expect a big field of golfers from all over the country. Initially we wanted to have this Seniors Open at the Mehta Golf Club, but due to the rain season and a poor state of the course there we decided to hold it here,” Katarikawe added.

Christex Garments, Pepsi Uganda and Uganda Breweries Limited are the sponsors of the one day tournament. The format of play is Medal Full Handicap.

The Seniors Golf Association are also planning other tournaments in Mbarara in June 10, July 8 in Lira, September 16 in Tororo and Istanbul, Turkey in September, then the Seniors Open in December at the Uganda Golf Club.

Uganda Seniors Golf Association

Executive:

Chairman: Charles Katarikawe

Vice Chairman: Bruhan Nasur

Treasurer: Fred Kasumba

Hon Secretary: David Balaka

Members

Prof Arthur Gakwandi

Mrs Grace Kabonero

Garvin Onaba

Chris Mutegyeki