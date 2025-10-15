Uganda selects squad for Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Uganda Amateur Boxing Federation (UABF) has selected 16 boxers who will represent the country at the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship.

Kenya will host the Zonal Championship from October 15 to 25th in the capital Nairobi.

“We have selected a strong team who are products of the Champions League. We have identified new talents, and we expect them to perform well on national duty,” said Moses Muhangi, president of UABF.

This Championship, sanctioned by the African Boxing Confederation (ABC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA), will attract Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Central African Republic and Cameroon.

Emily Tina Nakalema, one of the boxers, told Xinhua that she is delighted to be part of the Ugandan team, and promised to perform well. “It is an honour to be selected to be part of the Ugandan team. I will make sure I perform well,” said Nakalema. ■