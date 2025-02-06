Uganda safe for tourism, trade despite Ebola outbreak

MBALE, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday the country is safe for tourism and trade despite an Ebola outbreak.

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng told reporters in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale that the outbreak is confined to well-defined areas in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, and Mbale, where all measures have been deployed to control and prevent the spread to other parts of the country.

“Even when we have an outbreak, we don’t restrict tourism, trade and travel. In any case, the outbreak is in well-defined areas. It’s not widespread all over the country,” said Aceng. “Uganda is very safe. We encourage all tourists to come to Uganda. We encourage trade and we encourage travel. There is no threat of Ebola anywhere the tourists will go.”

Last week, Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak after a 32-year-old nurse succumbed to the disease. The Ministry of Health said two relatives of the index case have tested positive for the virus and 234 people who had contact with the deceased have been identified and isolated. ■