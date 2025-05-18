Uganda returns to World Table Tennis Championship after 15-year absence

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Two Ugandan players will compete in the ITTF World Table Tennis Championship 2025, which takes place from May 17 to 25 in Doha, Qatar.

Female players Jemimah Nakawala and Parvin Judith Nangonzi will be among the world’s top athletes battling it out at the Lusail Sports Arena.

“We are very excited that two of our female players qualified last year and this will now mark Uganda’s appearance in the world top event after 15-year absence,” Robert Jjagwe, president of the Uganda Table Tennis Association, told Xinhua before the team traveled on Friday.

“We are very confident that our two players will put up a good show against the world’s top players. Playing among the top is a blessing to Uganda and it will help our youthful players garner good experience,” said Jjagwe.

One of the players, Nakawala, told Xinhua that playing with the top players in Doha is a dream that comes true, “I know it will be a tough event, but I am very determined to do my best and hold the Ugandan flag high,” added Nakawala. ■