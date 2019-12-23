Uganda Police warns about safety during festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In order to safeguard Ugandans and their property during Christmas season, Uganda police releases an annual safety guide especially for those travelling out of the city.

ACP Polly Namaye, Deputy Spokesperson of Uganda Police Force, released the guide today.

ALL PREMISES.

Make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked with heavy duty padlocks.

all lights around the premises should be switched on starting 6pm in the evening till 7.am, everyday,

Ensure extra safety tools like safety chains and padlocks are mounted in places likely to be broken, like the gates and door grills.

Make sure your neighbors know that you are leaving the house and give them contacts in case of emergency.

All valuable items like jewelries, cash and gadgets are kept in a store, safe before leaving the house.

Stop daily or weekly deliverable during your absence to avoid alerting criminals.

Inform your nearest police station or post about your absence, avail your contacts, departure and arrival.

Do not leave the access keys, in the flowers above the door or under the door carpet.

Keep ladders and other tools away in safe places.

Ensure the home environment around you, bushes, lodges; trees do not become hiding places for c criminals.

Ensure your CCTV is working.

TRAVELING /MOTORISTS

do not advertise on social media that you are traveling or away

Have you car checked before leaving on a long road trip. ensure your tool box and spare wheel are okay

do not drink and drive

Avoid texting while driving. it distracts attention

observe the rules of the road, as most accidents tend to occur during the holiday season

plan your route carefully

do not pickup strangers or take a lift from them

Always park in safe areas.

Always attend to your luggage.

Constantly check your mirrors and surroundings to ensure you are not being followed. If suspicious, drive to the nearest police station or phone for help.

always keep car doors and windows closed at all times

When approaching your gate or home, make sure no suspicious persons or vehicles are near your gate.

avoid driving or walking alone at night

Avoid parking next to vans, cars with tinted windows or trucks.

never leave your car with the motor running

Always locate your car keys prior to going to your car.

Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag and parcels. Do not put them, down or on top of the car while opening the door.

while approaching or leaving your vehicle , be aware of your surroundings ,

Ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.

top up your airtime and carry extra phone batteries , charging system

When hiring taxis or boda-boda, use reliable services recommended.

GENERAL TIPS

avoid dark and isolated places at night

always carry your wallet in the front pocket

Report lost or stolen items to the police immediately.

always obtain information about areas that are safe or unsafe to visit

When decorating, follow packaging directions for decorative lights. unplug all electrical when leaving the housed

do not overload electrical circuits and outlets

Take extra caution with candles and do not place them near flammable items or leave them unattended.

Avoid loud music. it attracts burglars

When cooking, avoid splashing cooking oil and keep flammable items like towels away.

AT HOTELS OR GUEST HOUSES.

do not allow strangers into your room hand your keys and valuables at the reception whenever you leave your room

WHILE AT AN ATM

Choose one in a secure and well lightened location , withdraw only the amount of cash you need

Protect your pin by shielding the keypad from anyone next to you.

do not throw your ATM receipt at any location