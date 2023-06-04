Uganda lost 54 soldiers in Somalia attack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) lost 54 soliders in the attack last month by Al-Shabaab militants. The Commander In Chief was speaking at a retreat for NRM leaders ongoing in Kyankwanzi.

The 54 dead included the base commander Lt Col Edward Nyororo

President Museveni said despite the deaths, the UPDF managed to successfully recapture the Buulo Mareer Base from the Al-Shabaab. He said two UPDF officers have been arrested in relation to this attack.

“Our soldiers demonstrated remarkable resilience and reorganized themselves, resulting in the recapture of the base. We discovered the lifeless bodies of fifty-four fallen soldiers, including a Commander,” he said.

“These terrorists attempted another ill-fated attack on Baraawe Town, but our forces dealt a significant blow, forcing them to flee. The mistake was made by two commanders, Maj. Oluka and Maj. Obbo, who ordered the soldiers to retreat. They have been apprehended and will face charges in the Court Martial.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW