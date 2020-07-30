Uganda likely to lose over UGX 6.5bn in wasted vaccines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is likely to lose over 6.5 billion shillings in wasted vaccines due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the health ministry, most wastage is recorded with vaccines that have multiple doses such as Measles/Rubella or the BCG vaccine for whooping cough normally given at birth.

One measles vile comes with 10 doses while that of BCG 20 doses.

Officials from the immunization programme under the ministry of health note that the wastage is inevitable if all children are to be immunized at the right time.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization- UNEPI says that more than 6.5 billion shillings will go to waste this year.

Data from the health ministry shows that a reduction in immunization numbers of 65 percent was noticed during the national lockdown. While UNEPI says the extent of wastage due to the lockdown is not yet known, Dr Immaculate Ampaire, the deputy programme manager says that even in situations where wastage might be experienced, it is vital for children to receive vaccines when they need them.

“We cannot refuse to immunise children because of wastage. Every mother you send away is a missed opportunity which is not good. Despite wastage, we need to continue immunizing children at birth for BCG,” Dr Ampaire said.

Dr Driwale attributed most of the wastage that is being recorded is from vaccines that have multiple doses. He says due to the lockdown, a lot of vaccines had to be thrown away.

