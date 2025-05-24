Uganda launches new Chinese edition of its tax guide book

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the state-run tax body, on Thursday launched the second edition of the Chinese translation of its tax guide book, a move aiming to help the Chinese business community better understand the country’s tariffs regime.

At the launching of the book, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong said the first edition enhanced the Chinese enterprises’ understanding of Ugandan tax policies and enhanced their compliance practices. The second edition, he said, builds on the foundation of the first, encompassing new policy changes.

The ambassador said China encourages Chinese businesses to respect international trade rules, abide by local laws and actively contribute to social progress in their host countries, adding that the Chinese government will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens overseas.

John Musinguzi, commissioner general of the URA, said the second edition offers clear, concise and updated insights into Uganda’s tax regime. He praised the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Uganda for leading the translation initiative, which has bridged the gap and enhanced cooperation between the Chinese business community and the URA.

He said the URA will continue to engage the Chinese business community to address any tax issues that may arise.

“I therefore encourage all our Chinese investors to utilize this guide and stay informed on the tax updates and engage us where you require any further clarification,” Musinguzi said. “Together, let’s forge ahead towards greater economic success and mutual involvement of our two nations.”

After the launching ceremony, the Chinese business community interacted with URA officials on tax questions. ■