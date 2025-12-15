Uganda, Kenya reaffirms deep regional ties as Kenya marks 62 years of independence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and Kenya have reaffirmed their longstanding partnership and shared commitment to regional integration, peace, and economic transformation as Kenya celebrated 62 years of independence during Jamhuri Day festivities in Kampala. The event brought together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the East African community to mark a historic milestone for the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking at the celebrations on Friday last week at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, John Mulimba said the occasion was both a celebration of Kenya’s national journey and a reflection of the enduring ties between the two nations.

“This day celebrates not only Kenya’s self-rule but also the shared values that unite our countries. Over the decades, Uganda and Kenya have built a strong, resilient, and evolving partnership, grounded in East African Community cooperation and sustained through political dialogue, mutual trust, and shared priorities,” Mulimba said.

He noted that the partnership has flourished across critical sectors, including trade, education, research, security, transport, and development cooperation, emphasizing the strategic importance of cross-border collaboration in fostering regional stability and economic growth.

Mulimba reflected on Kenya’s strategic role in Uganda’s history, particularly during challenging periods when Kenya generously hosted Ugandan refugee families. He noted that following the National Resistance Movement’s rise to power in 1986, Kenya played a pivotal role in facilitating Uganda’s economic recovery by providing access to international markets and supporting trade in key agricultural and industrial products.

“Kenya has been a reliable and committed regional partner, supporting Uganda through access to its large and dynamic economy,” he said, stressing that this cooperation has directly contributed to the livelihoods of millions across East Africa.

The minister also highlighted joint efforts through regional and continental bodies such as the African Union, East African Community (EAC), COMESA, and IGAD, which have enabled collaboration on peace and security initiatives, refugee management, and cross-border trade.

These initiatives, he said, have strengthened the socio-economic fabric of the region and enhanced the resilience of both countries in facing global and regional challenges.

Mulimba commended Kenya for its longstanding leadership in regional peace and stability, citing contributions to peace support operations in Somalia, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He noted that Kenya’s experience and guidance in implementing regional refugee frameworks have been invaluable to Uganda, reflecting the African spirit of Ubuntu and deep-rooted Pan-African solidarity.

Praising Kenya’s economic achievements, Mulimba said that the establishment of a conducive policy environment has enabled annual trade between Uganda and Kenya to surpass $1.3 billion (sh4.615trillion), a figure that has played a substantial role in both nations’ socio- economic transformation. He expressed confidence that Kenya’s strong regional agenda would continue to complement Uganda’s strategic priorities under the Fourth National Development Plan, which focuses on accelerating economic transformation and deepening integration across East Africa.

In his address, Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda, Joash Maangi, described the 62nd independence anniversary as a moment for reflection on Kenya’s journey and a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to regional cooperation, shared prosperity, and inclusive development.

“Kenya’s independence was not achieved easily. It was hard-won through struggle, sacrifice, and unwavering determination. Our fathers and mothers stood firm so that future generations could live in freedom and dignity,” Ambassador Maangi said.

He stressed the close economic and diplomatic ties between Kenya and Uganda, emphasizing that the two neighbours remain each other’s leading trading partners. Cooperation between the countries spans trade, investment, tourism, transport, and industrial development, with several joint projects underpinning regional integration and economic growth.

“Kenya remains firmly committed to strengthening this already fruitful partnership, anchored in our shared history, bound by kinship across our borders, and reinforced by our common vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” Maangi said. He added that landmark joint investments further demonstrate a shared commitment to the East African Community integration agenda and regional Industrialisation.

This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations were held under the theme Tourism, World-Class Leisure, and MICE—Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, reflecting Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a leading destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Ambassador Maangi emphasized that the government has continued to offer key incentives in the tourism sector, including tax holidays, which have attracted world-renowned hotel chains and expanded premium accommodation capacity. These initiatives, combined with improved air connectivity and robust global marketing, have strengthened Kenya’s ability to host high- end travelers, international conferences, and incentive-based business events.

“From breathtaking wildlife and stunning landscapes to vibrant cultures and pristine coastlines, Kenya truly offers something for every traveler,” he said, inviting Ugandans and visitors from across the region to take advantage of the festive season to experience Kenya’s renowned hospitality, rich heritage, and world-class leisure opportunities.

He said the Jamhuri Day celebrations are not only a tribute to Kenya’s past struggles and achievements but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering regional cooperation, economic growth, and shared prosperity across East Africa.